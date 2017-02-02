Beautiful Time-Lapse Video at the “Boneyard”…

This is where the military sends planes to retire. It’s known as the “Boneyard” and it’s located right here in Arizona. Specifically within the 2,600 acres of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base about 5 miles south-southeast of downtown Tucson.

Our Arizona climate is ideal for preventing rust and corrosion because you never know when an old plane or its parts might be needed. This mesmerizing video gives you a mini tour of light jet trainers, massive cargo airplanes, and once-deadly choppers. There’s a lot of really cool history here!