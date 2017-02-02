Beautiful Time-Lapse Video at the “Boneyard”…

February 2, 2017 12:34 PM
This is where the military sends planes to retire. It’s known as the “Boneyard” and it’s located right here in Arizona. Specifically within the 2,600 acres of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base about 5 miles south-southeast of downtown Tucson.

Our Arizona climate is ideal for preventing rust and corrosion because you never know when an old plane or its parts might be needed. This mesmerizing video gives you a mini tour of light jet trainers, massive cargo airplanes, and once-deadly choppers. There’s a lot of really cool history here!

Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft are seen stored in the boneyard at the Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona on May 13, 2015. AFP PHOTO/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

General Dynamics F-16 fighter jets are seen in the boneyard at the Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base May 13, 2015 in Tucson, Arizona. AFP PHOTO/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

General Dynamics F-16 fighter jets (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Variants of the Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopters known as Huey are seen stored in a boneyard at the Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona on May 13, 2015. AFP PHOTO/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Variants of the Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopters (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

F-16 fighter jets are seen during dusk in a boneyard at the Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base May 14, 2015 in Tucson, Arizona. AFP PHOTO/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

F-16 fighter jets (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

