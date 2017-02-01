What Hollywood Actor Reportedly Spends $30,000 A Month On Wine?

Johnny Depp filed a law suite against his management company saying that they owe him $28 million for “gross mismanagement and, at times, outright fraud.” They’ve counter-sued saying that his lavish lifestyle cost more than $2 million a month to maintain. He reportedly spent over $3 million to buy a cannon so that he could shoot the ashes of author Hunter Thompson over Aspen, Colorado!

