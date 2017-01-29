Watch the ORIGINAL version of A-HA’s “Take On Me”

January 29, 2017 2:00 PM By Charlie Huero
Filed Under: 80's, 80's Rewind, a-ha, feature, original, take on me

Did you know that the version you hear on the radio is not the original way A-Ha’s “Take On Me” sounded? And the video you know that is so awesome was not the original either? You have to see the video and hear the song for yourself.

This is what it originally sounded like:

It was titled “Lesson One”. You can hear the keyboards sound similar, but the sound of the demo is very lacking. They hit the studio and re-recorded the song and then made a video.

THIS is the original video:

Not like the one we know. Honestly, I love the back stories to these songs. Who made what, how they made it, and how it went on to be a huge song, or how it failed. Here is the video you know so well. Catch more fun stories like this during my feature called “The 80’s Rewind” Monday through Friday at 5pm.

@aha_com

More from Charlie Huero
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live