Charlie Huero at Lennar Homes!! 1-28-17

Charlie Huero and the KOOL Kids on the Block headed out to see some beautiful Lennar model homes this afternoon! The homes are amazing and perfect for the entire family. Lennar homes are super spacious and the features offered on these homes are like no other. The “Freedom” model home we had a chance to tour even had it’s own guest living space connected to the property, perfect for visitors who plan to stay over! 94.5 KOOL FM and Lennar Homes gave listeners a chance to win some money as well as Starbucks gift cards today. Listeners picked from many sealed envelopes with prizes and this way everyone went home a winner. FREE FOOD was provided by the very delicious 2 Fat Guys Grilled Cheese and BuzzNBeez Food Trucks! We had a blast today and we want you to have a great time too so head on out to Lennar Homes soon! You can check out the pictures from today’s event right HERE..