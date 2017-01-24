Neil Diamond Celebrates 50th Anniversary with 50-Song Compilation

By Hayden Wright

Neil Diamond has made his share of late night appearances in recent months, singing a filthy Christmas tune with James Corden and playing Password with Jimmy Fallon. The promotion has been leading up to some big plans in 2017: Diamond will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his hit “Solitary Man” with a 3-disc set and corresponding tour.

Neil Diamond 50 – The 50th Anniversary Collection spans five decades of success and 50 songs, curated by Diamond and accompanied by new liner notes. The collectors’ set is available March 31 (which happens to be Diamond’s birthday). His 50 Tour kicks off April 7 in Fresno, California. North American dates run through August 12 in Los Angeles. Afterwards, Diamond will continue the tour in Europe.

Here’s a full list of dates on Diamond’s North American 50 Tour:

Friday, April 7, 2017 Fresno, CA @ SaveMart Center

Sunday, April 9, 2017 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

Friday, April 14, 2017 Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

Sunday, April 16, 2017 Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Center

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Friday, April 21, 2017 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Sunday, April 23, 2017 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

Friday, April 28, 2017 Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Sunday, April 30, 2017 Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Sunday, May 21, 2017 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Friday, May 26, 2017 Indianapolis, IN @ Banker’s Life Fieldhouse

Sunday, May 28, 2017 Chicago, IL @ United Center

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

Friday, June 2, 2017 Detroit, MI T@ he Palace of Auburn Hills

Sunday, June 4, 2017 Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

Friday, June 9, 2017 Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

Sunday, June 11, 2017 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Thursday, June 15, 2017 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Saturday, June 17, 2017 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, June 22, 2017 Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Friday, July 14, 2017 Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Sunday, July 16, 2017 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Friday, July 21, 2017 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Monday, July 24, 2017 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

Friday, July 28, 2017 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Sunday, July 30, 2017 San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Wednesday, August 2, 2017 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Friday, August 4, 2017 Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Tuesday, August 8, 2017 San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

Thursday, August 10, 2017 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Saturday, August 12, 2017 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum