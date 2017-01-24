Hear the NEW song from Pat Benatar “Shine”

Pat Benatar has been making music for decades and she is not slowing down. Like in the past, she has been working with her husband Neil Giraldo on new material. This is her latest song called “Shine”. It is available through a new project she is working on called “Shine Together”. This is a movement to inspire women through song. Click here to go directly to the website for SHINE TOGETHER. You can also purchase a copy of the song directly on the website for only 69 cents! The proceeds from the song will go to the B.A. Rudolph Foundation supporting women pursing careers in public service and government. On the heels of the Women’s March this past weekend, this is a great song to show support for women everywhere! #shinetogether