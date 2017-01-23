Win David Spade Tickets!

January 23, 2017 1:34 PM
KOOL FM wants to send you and a friend to see David Spade at Talking Stick Resort on February 3rd, 2017!

Check out how to win below!

How to Win:

Listen to Maria and Chad and play Fact or Fiction this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Maria and Chad to play Fact or Fiction between 5:30AM-10am all week long.
  • Listen for your cue to call in.
  • If you can successfully beat Fact or Fiction – you will win the tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: Friday, February 3, 2017
  • Time of Show: 8:00 PM
  • Venue: Talking Stick Resort Hotel & Casino
  • Address: 9800 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

For more information click HERE!

