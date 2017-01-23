Win David Spade Tickets!

KOOL FM wants to send you and a friend to see David Spade at Talking Stick Resort on February 3rd, 2017!

Check out how to win below!

How to Win:

Listen to Maria and Chad and play Fact or Fiction this Monday through Friday!

Listen to Maria and Chad to play Fact or Fiction between 5:30AM-10am all week long.

Listen for your cue to call in.

If you can successfully beat Fact or Fiction – you will win the tickets!

Event Details

Date: Friday, February 3, 2017

Time of Show: 8:00 PM

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Hotel & Casino

Address: 9800 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

For more information click HERE!