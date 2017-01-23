Win Advanced Screening Passes for The Space Between Us Movie!

January 23, 2017 12:17 PM
Filed Under: 94. 5 KOOL, tom peake

94.5 KOOL FM has your shot to win a pair of Advanced Screening passes to see The Space Between Us at AMC Desert Ridge on February 1st, 2017!

How to Win

Listen during the 11 AM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Tom Peake during the 11 AM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details 

  • Date: Wednesday February 1, 2017
  • Venue: AMC Desert Ridge
  • Address: Desert Ridge Marketplace, 21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050

To purchase tickets and more information, click here!

More from Tom Peake
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live