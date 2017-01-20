There’s a discussion on Reddit with some pretty funny things that parents have actually done, like try to get a kid into the movies for the “12 & under” price while the 19 year-old was standing there smoking! Another says “My dad would build up speed, then turn the engine off and coast down to five miles-per-hour to save gas. He did that while my friends were in the car.”
What’s The Craziest Thing Your Parents Did To Save Money?January 20, 2017 10:05 AM
Photo illustration by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)