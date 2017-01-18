Win Taylor Dayne Tickets!

94.5 KOOL FM has your shot to win a pair of tickets to see Taylor Dayne at Talking Stick Resort on January 20, 2017! Find out how to get your tickets below!
How to Win
Listen during the 8 AM Hour this Tuesday through Friday!
- Listen to Maria and Chad during the 8 AM hour this Tuesday through Friday!
- When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494!
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details
- Date: Friday January 20, 2017
- Time: 8:00 PM
- Venue: Talking Stick Resort
- Address: 9800 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85256
To purchase tickets and more information, click here!