Win Taylor Dayne Tickets!

January 18, 2017 10:21 AM
94.5 KOOL FM has your shot to win a pair of tickets to see Taylor Dayne at Talking Stick Resort on January 20, 2017! Find out how to get your tickets below!

Listen during the 8 AM Hour this Tuesday through Friday!

  • Listen to Maria and Chad during the 8 AM hour this Tuesday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

  • Date: Friday January 20, 2017
  • Time: 8:00 PM
  • Venue: Talking Stick Resort
  • Address: 9800 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

To purchase tickets and more information, click here!

