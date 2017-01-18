Inauguration Singer Lee Greenwood on Trump: ‘I Think He’s Going to Be a Great President’

January 18, 2017
By Amanda Wicks

Country singer Lee Greenwood has performed his 1983 single “God Bless the U.S.A.” at the inaugurations of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, and he’ll once again take the stage, this time on January 19th, to sing it for Donald Trump.

Those performing at Trump’s inauguration, like Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down, have come under fire for participating in the event. But Greenwood believes singing at the inauguration isn’t a political act. “Well, no,” he responded when asked by Rolling Stone whether he had any reservations about performing for Trump, “because I’m not really performing for him. The Inaugural Committee chose entertainers to come and entertain the crowd. It’ll be incidental, I think, that he will probably be on the Lincoln Memorial stage as that concert is in tribute to the change of power.”

Even though his purpose on Thursday is simply to entertain, Greenwood still supports Trump. “I think he’s going to be a great president,” he said. “I love his slogan, ‘Let’s make America great again,’ and I’m confident that he’ll take a good shot at it.”

He added, “Well, I don’t think there’s any doubt that Donald Trump, our President-elect, is a patriot. He’s a businessman, and I think he’s going to do the best for our country economically.”

