Sam Moore to Perform at Trump Inauguration

By Radio.com Staff

Sam Moore, the surviving member of the iconic duo Sam & Dave, will perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“As an American, I am honored to perform for President-elect Donald Trump,” said Moore in a prepared statement. “I was a participant in the civil rights movement and have seen many positive changes and advancement in my 81 years of living in this wonderful Country, but I know we must all join hands and work together with our new President. I honestly believe that if we can accomplish this, the best is yet to come. We all as Americans need to unite behind our new President and give him a chance. He needs everyone’s support to make America greater, stronger and an even better Country.”

The singer joins the previously announced performers: Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Jackie Evancho, Jon Voight, Jennifer DJ Ravidrums, The Piano Guys, Tim Rushlow (Little Texas), Larry Stewart (Restless Heart), Marty Roe (Diamond Rio), and Lee Greenwood.