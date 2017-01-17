Chance the Rapper, Alicia Keys, Diddy, More Recreate ‘I Have a Dream’

By Annie Reuter

As the world remembered Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday (Jan. 16), numerous musicians and actors took part in their own tribute to the late civil rights activist.

Related: Chance The Rapper Gushes about Obama’s Farewell Party at White House

Chance The Rapper, Alicia Keys, Common, Diddy, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Pharrell joined Oprah, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross and Connie Britton, among others, on Twitter to help recite Dr. King’s famous “I Have A Dream” speech.

Each person wrote a line from Dr. King’s speech and included the torch emoji. It can be read below as well as through Twitter Moments.

I have a dream that one day every valley shall be exalted #IHaveADream —

shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 16, 2017

and every hill and mountain shall be made low, #IHaveADream —

lee daniels (@leedanielsent) January 16, 2017

the rough places will be made plain and the crooked places will be made straight #IHaveADream —

Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) January 16, 2017

and the glory of the Lord shall be revealed and all flesh shall see it together."" #IHaveADream —

COMMON (@common) January 16, 2017

This is our hope, and this is the faith that I go back to the South with. #IHaveADream —

Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) January 16, 2017

With this faith, we will be able to hew out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope. #IHaveADream —

kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 16, 2017

With this faith, we will be able to transform the jangling discords of our nation into a beautiful symphony of brotherhood. #IHaveADream —

Connie Britton (@conniebritton) January 16, 2017

With this faith, we will be able to work together, to pray together, to struggle together, #IHaveADream —

xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) January 16, 2017

to go to jail together, to stand up for freedom together, #IHaveADream —

Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) January 16, 2017

knowing that we will be free one day. #IHaveADream —

Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 16, 2017

And this will be the day -- this will be the day when all of God's children will be able to sing with new meaning: #IHaveADream —

Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) January 16, 2017

My country 'tis of thee, sweet land of liberty, of thee I sing. #IHaveADream —

Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) January 16, 2017

Land where my fathers died, land of the Pilgrim's pride, #IHaveADream —

Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 16, 2017