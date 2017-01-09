Win Rick Astley Tickets

January 9, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: 94.5 kool fm, Marquee Theatre, Rick Astley, tom peake

94.5 KOOL FM has your shot to win a pair of tickets to check out Rick Astley as he makes his way to the Valley for a hit show on January 22, 2017. Find out how to get your tickets below!

How to Win

Listen during the 1 PM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Tom Peake during the 1 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details 

  • Date: January 22, 2017
  • Time: 7:30 PM
  • Venue: Marquee Theatre
  • Address: 730 N Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281

To purchase tickets and more information, click here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live