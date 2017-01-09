Win Chicago and The Doobie Brothers Tickets!

KOOL FM wants to send you and a friend to see Chicago and The Doobie Brothers at Ak-Chin Pavilion on June 11th, 2017!
Check out how to win below!
How to Win:
Listen to Charlie Huero this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to Charlie Huero during the 4 PM this hour Monday through Friday!
- When given the cue to call in – dial 602-260-9494.
- Be the correct caller to win a pair of tickets!
Event Details
- Date: Sunday June 11, 2017
- Time of Show: 7:30 pm
- Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Address: 2121 North 83rd Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85035
For more information click HERE!