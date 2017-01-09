David Bowie London Tribute Concert Features Friends, Past Band Members

By Jon Wiederhorn

A large crowd of David Bowie fans convened in London’s Brixton Academy last night for a charity concert to celebrate the late artist’s legendary career.

The show took place on what would have been Bowie’s 70th birthday and included performances by past members of his touring band, including guitarist Earl Slick, former King Crimson frontman and touring guitarist Adrian Belew, pianist Mike Garson and bassist Gail Ann Dorsey, who played on some of Bowie’s biggest hits such as “Space Oddity” and “Young Americans.”

Other guests included Bowie’s close friend Gary Oldman, Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliot, UK Synthpop act La Roux, Keane’s Tom Chaplin, Simon Le Bon, Tony Hadley and members of Spandau Ballet.

The three-hour show was backed by the London Community Gospel Choir and a string section.

Oldman sang the first song, “Dead Man Walking.” Other numbers included “Let’s Dance,” “Changes,” “Ashes to Ashes,’ “All the Young Dudes,” “Life on Mars,” “Rebel Rebel,” “The Man who Sold the World,” “Suffragette City,” “Starman” and “Space Oddity.”

During the concert, Bowie’s son, filmmaker Duncan Jones, tweeted pictures of his father and wrote, “Happy birthday (grand)dad. We love you. Goodnight.”

Other Bowie tribute concerts are scheduled in New York, Los Angeles, Sydney and Tokyo.

All the concerts will raise money for youth arts education.

The New York Show will take place at Terminal 5 tomorrow (Jan. 10) and will feature performances by Garson, Belew, Slick, Dorsey, Sterling Campbell, and others. There will be two Los Angeles concerts. The first will be January 24 and will be headlined by Sting. Many of the performers at the London and New York shows will play, as well as Mark Plati, Gerry Leonard, Sterling Campbell, Zachary Alford, Holly Palmer and Cat Russell. A second show is planned for the next night sans Sting. Additional guests include Angelo Moore of Fishbone and Rolling Stones background vocalist Bernard Fowler.