Fulton Homes with Charlie Huero!! 1-7-17

Charlie Huero and the KOOL Kids on the Block headed out to Gilbert to go and check out Fulton Homes this afternoon!! This brand new community is amazing and they have their own gathering area with barbecues, basketball courts, ramadas, a playground, and even an aquatic center for the entire family which is unlike any other communities in the valley. These homes are truly incredible and the models are available for you and the family to go and tour right now! Fulton Homes are the best when it comes to treating the customer right. Just make sure to ask a staff member about the many standard features they offer and you’ll be amazed. Of course 94.5 KOOL FM brought along some great music too including the $300, 000 Big Money Punch Board for listeners to play! Many walked away with tons of prizes like tickets to go and check out Rick Astley in concert, movie passes, DVD’s, gift cards, and so much more! You can check out the pictures from today’s event right HERE..