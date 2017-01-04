Bruce Springsteen Goes Back to School

By Hayden Wright

Bruce Springsteen is fresh from a banner 2016: He released his autobiography Born to Run, campaigned hard for Hillary Clinton (and against Donald Trump) and earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom. To debrief on his 40 years of making music and shaping American culture, the Boss will appear at Monmouth University for a live Q&A on January 10th.

Springteen will sit down with Robert Santelli, a fellow New Jersey native who directs the GRAMMY Museum. The pair have collaborated before: Santelli edited Bruce’s 2001 book Songs and wrote Greetings from E Street, a 2006 nonfiction book about Springsteen and his band. Expect the conversation to include politics, rock and roll, humble beginnings and details from Born to Run.

The Q&A is open to the public and tickets are on sale now.