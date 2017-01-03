Win Gin Blossoms and Everclear Tickets

94.5 KOOL FM has your shot to go see Gin Blossoms and Everclear at Apache Gold Casino on January 21st, 2017! Check out how to win below.
How to Win
Listen to Maria and Chad and play Fact or Fiction this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to Maria and Chad to play Fact or Fiction between 5:30AM-10am all week long .
- Listen for your cue to call in.
- If you can successfully beat Fact or Fiction – you will win the tickets!
Event Information
- Date: Saturday, January 21, 2017
- Time: 7:00 PM
- Venue: Apache Gold Casino
- Address: 440 N. 32nd Street Phoenix, AZ 85008
For more information – click here!