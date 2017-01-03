Win Gin Blossoms and Everclear Tickets

94.5 KOOL FM has your shot to go see Gin Blossoms and Everclear at Apache Gold Casino on January 21st, 2017! Check out how to win below.

How to Win

Listen to Maria and Chad and play Fact or Fiction this Monday through Friday!

Listen to Maria and Chad to play Fact or Fiction between 5:30AM-10am all week long .

Listen for your cue to call in.

If you can successfully beat Fact or Fiction – you will win the tickets!

Event Information

Date: Saturday, January 21, 2017

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Apache Gold Casino

Address: 440 N. 32nd Street Phoenix, AZ 85008

For more information – click here!