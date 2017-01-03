Win Barrett Jackson Tickets!

KOOL FM wants to send you and a friend to Barrett Jackson at WestWorld of Scottsdale on January 14th – 22nd! Find out how to win below.

How to Win:

Listen during the 9 AM Hour this Tuesday through Friday!

  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: Saturday, January 14, 2017 – Sunday, January 22, 2017
  • Time of Show: 9:00 AM
  • Venue: Westworld of Scottsdale
  • Address: 16601 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

For more information click HERE!

