Win Barrett Jackson Tickets!

KOOL FM wants to send you and a friend to Barrett Jackson at WestWorld of Scottsdale on January 14th – 22nd! Find out how to win below.
Check out how to win below!
How to Win:
Listen during the 9 AM Hour this Tuesday through Friday!
- Listen to Maria and Chad during the 9 AM Hour this Tuesday through Friday!
- When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494!
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details
- Date: Saturday, January 14, 2017 – Sunday, January 22, 2017
- Time of Show: 9:00 AM
- Venue: Westworld of Scottsdale
- Address: 16601 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
For more information click HERE!