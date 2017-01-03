Chicago & The Doobie Brothers Announce Summer Tour

By Radio.com Staff
Chicago and The Doobie Brothers will hit the road together in 2017.
“The perfect summer line-up, playing dozens of the best-loved rockin’ pop classics. I’m happy to be hangin’ out with our ‘Doobie’ friends… a great band,” said Robert Lamm of Chicago in a prepared statement.
“We are so excited to once again be sharing the stage with our wonderful friends Chicago! They’re a great band, and musically we fit together very well,” added Tom Johnston of The Doobie Brothers.
The run of co-headlining dates kicks off on June 7th in Concord, CA. Tickets go on sale Monday January 9th at 10am.
Check out the full itinerary below.
June 7, 2017 Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
June 9, 2017 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Monte Carlo
June 10, 2017 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
June 11, 2017 Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion
June 13, 2017 Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 16, 2017 Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
June 17, 2017 Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
June 18, 2017 Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 20, 2017 Kansas City, MO@ Starlight Theatre
June 21, 2017 St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 23, 2017 Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
June 24, 2017 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilon
June 25, 2017 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
June 27, 2017 Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
June 29, 2017 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 30, 2017 West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
July 12, 2017 Chicago, IL @ FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
July 14, 2017 Indianapolis, IN@ Klipsch Music Center
July 15, 2017 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 16, 2017 Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 18, 2017 Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
July 19, 2017 Toronto, ON @ Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
July 21, 2017 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 22, 2017 Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 23, 2017 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 25, 2017 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 26, 2017 Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
July 28, 2017 Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
July 29, 2017 Washington, D.C. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 30, 2017 Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans Amphitheater
