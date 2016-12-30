George Michael’s Postmortem Determines Cause of Death ‘Inconclusive’

By Amanda Wicks

It’s still not entirely clear what killed George Michael.

Michael’s partner Fadi Fawaz found him dead in bed on Christmas morning at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire. They had been planning on sharing lunch together. A postmortem issued to investigate the nature of Michael’s death turned out to be inconclusive, according to police. Further tests will be needed in order to specify the cause of death.

“The results of these [new] tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks,” Thames Valley police said in a statement. “Thames Valley police will prepare a file for the Oxfordshire coroner. Mr Michael’s death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.”