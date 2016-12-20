COMMERCIAL FREE CHRISTMAS MUSIC CLICK HERE! Or tune into 107.9 HD-2

KOOL Dog of the Week – Holiday

December 20, 2016 4:04 PM

Holiday is a min pin that was found as a stray.  We think she’s about 5 years old; her face has grayed but her teeth are really white and clean   She gets along well with other dogs, but would be fine  as an only dog too.  She loves people and snuggles and does well with kids too.

Merry Christmas!! 🎁 

KOOL Dog of the Week Holiday

