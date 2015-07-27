Bobby Brown Releases Statement about Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Death

Radio.com Staff

Bobby Brown has released a statement about the death of his 22-year-old daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown.

“Krissy was and is an angel. I am completely numb at this time. My family must find a way to live with her in spirit and honor her memory. Our loss is unimaginable,” he said. “We thank everyone for the prayers for Krissy and our family as we mourn my baby girl.”

Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown died at a hospice, her family confirmed, several months after being found unresponsive in a bathtub.

A statement from posted to WhiteHouston’s website reads, “It is hard to say goodbye. On Sunday, July 26, Bobbi Kristina Brown made her transition peacefully. The family thanks everyone for their loving thoughts and prayers. As Bobbi Kristina would say: ‘The wind is behind me and the sun is in my face.'”

For more on this story, go to CBS News.