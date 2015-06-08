KOOL Dog of the Week – Jasper (AAWL)

Jasper is a special little boy. He’s just over a year old with a smile that runs from ear to floppy ear. He’s a poodle mix that has a few word for his new family….listen to this!
What does Jasper have to say? He wants to be the newest member of your family!
Hi! My name is Jasper and I’m looking for my fur-ever home. Not to state the obvious, but I’m adorable. Some training classes would be a great bonding activity for me and my new best friend. I look forward to some nice walks and playtime with fur-friends followed by some snuggling.
I offer a lifetime of love and companionship. Please come to the shelter soon to meet me.
You can adopt Jasper from the AAWL, the Arizona Animal Welfare League. Visit http://www.aawl.org
