Man Who Found Bobbi Kristina Brown Unconscious in Bathtub Speaks Out

By Shannon Carlin

Bobbi Kristina Brown is still in the hospital in Atlanta, “fighting for her life,” according to a statement from her family, but the man who found Brown unconscious in her bathtub on Saturday morning (Feb. 1) is now speaking out. Mainly, to clear his own name.

Max Lomas, who is a friend of Brown’s, was charged with drug and firearm possession on Jan. 14 after cops were sent to his house on allegations that he had drugged his girlfriend and was holding her against her will. This caused many to wonder if Lomas had anything to do with Brown’s current condition.

But, Lomas’ lawyer reached out to People to deny his client’s involvement, stating, “He is devastated by the news of her medial condition.”

Related: Bobby Brown Says Bobbi Kristina Is Not Married to Nick Gordon

Lomas’ lawyer also say says even though his client has had legal trouble in the past, Lomas has “nothing to do with the Brown situation.”

His lawyer made clear that Lomas is not a convicted felon—he pled not guilty to the Jan. 14 charge—and he has not been questioned, formally or informally, in connection with the Brown case.

Read more on Radio.com