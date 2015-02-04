Watch the First Two Minutes of ‘The Walking Dead’ Mid-Season Premiere

By Brian Ives

It’s been a loooong two months since we last saw a new episode of The Walking Dead. But let’s be honest: we needed that time to recover from the mid-season finale which saw the death of (do we need to say “Spoiler alert” here?) Beth (played by Emily Kinney).

This weekend, TWD returns, and AMC has just posted the first two minutes of the mid-season premiere (watch the video above). The first thing we see is a shovel, digging in the dirt, presumably digging her grave.

Soon we see Beth’s sister Maggie (Lauren Cohan) weeping, and we hear Father Gabriel Stokes (played by Seth Gilliam, and BTW, we don’t trust this guy, do we?) reading a eulogy. Noah (Tyler James Williams), Beth’s friend from the hospital, weeps.

Related: Interview: Emily Kinney Makes Music, Tells Stories and Fights Walkers

“We know if the earthly tent we live in is destroyed, we have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens,” says Father Gabriel, calmly, as we see photos of what seems to be a young Noah with another boy, possibly a friend or brother.

Then, after a view of one of the watchtowers from the prison (what are they doing back there?) we see Noah telling Rick (Andrew Lincoln) that “She was going to come with me.”

Read more on Radio.com