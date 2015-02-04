Bobby Brown Says Bobbi Kristina Is Not Married to Nick Gordon

February 4, 2015 1:30 PM
Filed Under: Bobbi Kristina, Bobby Brown, Whitney Houston

Initial reports indicated that Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston’s daughter Bobbi Kristina—currently hospitalized after a friend found her unresponsive in the bathtub in a suburban Atlanta townhouse on Saturday—was married to her significant other Nick Gordon.

Now, a lawyer representing Bobby Brown has provided a statement to the press denying all reports that Brown’s daughter was ever married.

Related: Bobbi Kristina Brown Found Unresponsive in Bathtub, Hospitalized

Billboard reports that Brown’s statement disputes a Twitter post Bobbi made in January of 2014, when she claimed to have been married to Gordon.

According to Brown, Bobbi is currently “fighting for her life” in the hospital, after being moved from North Fulton Hospital in Roswell, Ga., to Atlanta’s Emory University Hospital.

Read more on Radio.com.

Comments

One Comment

  1. worldhypetv says:
    February 4, 2015 at 9:04 pm

    Reblogged this on WORLDHYPETV.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live