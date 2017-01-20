Latest Updates

This Horse Loves His Squeaky ToyThis playful horse has a stable full of toys he loves to play with. But none more than his rubber chicken...
CRUSH BREW FESTIVALThis February, join 94.5 KOOL FM for Arizona’s Premier Craft Beverage Festival! It’s CRUSHBREW Craft Beverage Festival!
Taylor Dayne Text Weekend 1-13This weekend KOOL FM is giving you a chance to win tickets to see Taylor Dayne at Talking Stick Resort on January 20th!
Rodney Dangerfield's Yacht From The Movie Caddyshack Is For Sale!You loved the movie! You loved Rodney! Now, you can love Rodney's yacht from Caddyshack! It's 60 feet long and comes with a flatscreen TV, three cabins, kitchen and showers. By the way, the anchor wasn't scratched and is in perfect shape!
Recording Artist Cyndi Lauper Appears On PBS's "Austin City Limits"Cyndi talks about her hits as well as her new Country album titled "Detour" this weekend on channel 8's "Austin City Limits."
Live from Hollywood - with Cecily KnoblerCouple big ones this weekend... "Patriots Day" with Mark Wahlberg and "Live by Night" starring and directed by Ben Affleck. But are they any good? Find out before you hit the theaters...

The Rolling Stones' Ed Sullivan Clash, 50 Years LaterThe lyrics to "Let's Spend the Night Together" were apparently a bit too racy in 1967.
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Unite for Duets Album"We've always written well together," McVie said about Buckingham.
David Bowie's 'Low': His Masterpiece Turns 40"Low" wasn't a huge hit, but it was one of his most influential albums.
Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Bacon Spoof the KinksThe Kinks' "Lola" is a very simple song to sing if you know how to spell. If you don't, it's a very difficult song to sing.
David Crosby Roasts the U.S. Congress in New Song 'Capitol'“They come for the power, for the power they stay,” he sings. “They’ll do anything to keep it that way.”
Michael Jackson Comedy Pulled After Protests from Family and Fans20,000 people signed a petition to have the show yanked.

COORS LIGHT BIRDS NEST 2017!Join us at the Coors Light Birds Nest, the popular entertainment venue at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Presented by The Ak-Chin Indian Community. It’s all happening February 1st through 4th, 2017!
CHICAGO & THE DOOBIE BROTHERS!Enter DAILY to win Chicago & Doobie Brothers Tickets!
Experience Star Wars™ at Disneyland® ResortCelebrate Season of the Force at the place where Star Wars lives with a Disneyland® Resort vacation from 94.5 KOOL FM! Enter for your chance to win!
WIN TICKETS TO SEE TAYLOR DAYNEEnter DAILY to win Tickets to see Taylor Dayne at Talking Stick Resort!
WIN TICKETS TO SEE GIN BLOSSOMS AND EVERCLEAREnter DAILY to win Tickets to see Gin Blossoms and Everclear at Apache Gold Casino!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

