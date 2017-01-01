What Hollywood Actor Reportedly Spends $30,000 A Month On Wine?Johnny Depp filed a law suite against his management company saying that they owe him $28 million for “gross mismanagement and, at times, outright fraud.” They've counter-sued saying that his lavish lifestyle cost more than $2 million a month to maintain. He reportedly spent over $3 million to buy a cannon so that he could shoot the ashes of author Hunter Thompson over Aspen, Colorado!

Tomorrow Is When A Lot Of People Give Up On Their New Year's Resolutions.You had good intentions of giving up the bad, in favor of the good...and it lasted for a while. You were doing good! But then, the first Thursday in February hit!!!!! Do we get the mojo back?

Falcons Coach Loses Game Plan For This Weekend!The big game is Sunday, and Falcons' Offensive coordinator LOST his back pack with the Falcons' game plan in it! Where was Tom Brady? Kidding!!!!!! Turns out that someone in the media accidentally picked it up.

NASCAR Fans, You'll Love What Phoenix International Raceway Is Doing!Here comes a $178 million dollar makeover to Zoomtown USA! Yep! New grandstand seats...each with their own Wi-Fi! A fan zone with a close-up look at cars and drivers! Hillside seating

Getting To, Parking, And Shuttle Buses To The Waste Management Phoenix Open!If you're headed to the Waste Management Phoenix Open & The Birds Nest, you know that the biggest problem is just getting there and parking! Streets are jammed. People are honking and you just want to get there! The Arizona Republic has put together a guide that can help with all of tha