This Horse Loves His Squeaky ToyThis playful horse has a stable full of toys he loves to play with. But none more than his rubber chicken...

CRUSH BREW FESTIVALThis February, join 94.5 KOOL FM for Arizona’s Premier Craft Beverage Festival! It’s CRUSHBREW Craft Beverage Festival!

Taylor Dayne Text Weekend 1-13This weekend KOOL FM is giving you a chance to win tickets to see Taylor Dayne at Talking Stick Resort on January 20th!

Rodney Dangerfield's Yacht From The Movie Caddyshack Is For Sale!You loved the movie! You loved Rodney! Now, you can love Rodney's yacht from Caddyshack! It's 60 feet long and comes with a flatscreen TV, three cabins, kitchen and showers. By the way, the anchor wasn't scratched and is in perfect shape!

Recording Artist Cyndi Lauper Appears On PBS's "Austin City Limits"Cyndi talks about her hits as well as her new Country album titled "Detour" this weekend on channel 8's "Austin City Limits."

Live from Hollywood - with Cecily KnoblerCouple big ones this weekend... "Patriots Day" with Mark Wahlberg and "Live by Night" starring and directed by Ben Affleck. But are they any good? Find out before you hit the theaters...