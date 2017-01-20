Actress Mary Tyler-Moore Has Passed Away.She was such a big part of TV for many people growing up in America! She's been on a respirator for a week now.

Bad Lip Reading's "Inauguration Day"When politicians keep it real. It was only a matter of time...

Hear the NEW song from Pat Benatar "Shine"New music from Pat Benatar. Listen, buy and support women rights!

She's Only 4-Years Old, But You Can Tell That She Loves Singing With Her Daddy!I'm not sure who's having more fun, daddy or daughter! You have to watch little Ryann sing a Toy Story song with her dad!

When Did David Bowie Find Out That His Disease Was Terminal?It looks like he got the news just three months before he passed. The details are part of a BBC documentary out this weekend.

KissCam Proposal Spoiled by FumbleThis happened at an Atlanta Hawks game on Saturday night...gotta hang on to that ring buddy!