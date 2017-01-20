Action Movies to Look Forward in 2017What action movie are you excited for?

Experience Star Wars™ at Disneyland® ResortCelebrate Season of the Force at the place where Star Wars lives with a Disneyland® Resort vacation from 94.5 KOOL FM! Enter for your chance to win!

Look Who's Picture Was On The Wall Of My Booth At Dinner!Look Who's Picture Was On The Wall Of My Booth At Dinner!

The Story Behind the "Seinfeld" Theme SongComposer Jonathan Wolff talks about how he came up with it and how it almost didn't make it on the air...

Man Rescues Dog, Dog Rescues HummingbirdThis California man went above and beyond to make this little hummingbird feel at home...

Fulton Homes with Charlie Huero!! 1-7-17Charlie Huero and the KOOL Kids on the Block headed out to Gilbert to go and check out Fulton Homes this afternoon!!