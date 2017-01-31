Latest Updates

Watch the ORIGINAL version of A-HA's "Take On Me"The original version sound WAY different. They remade the song and the first VIDEO is even different! Watch and listen!
Charlie Huero at Lennar Homes!! 1-28-17
CHICAGO DOOBIE BROTHERS TEXT WEEKENDThis weekend 94.5 KOOL FM is giving you a chance to win tickets to see Chicago and The Doobie Brothers!
How Much Free Food Can You Eat On Your Birthday?This guy set out to find the answer. He wound up eating about $100 in free food from restaurants willing to give you free stuff on your big day! He started out at Denny's, then made his way to Red Robin, Johnny Rockets and Hooter's among others. Did he capture it on video for us to see? Yep!
Live from Hollywood - with Cecily KnoblerThe big one this weekend is "A Dog's Purpose"...so what's the verdict? Find out here with our Hollywood expert Cecily Knobler!
CBS Will Air A One Hour Special Tonight On Mary Tyler-MooreIt will be hosted by Gayle King from CBS This Morning and will feature a ton of video from their archives about her life and career.

Stevie Wonder, Usher w/ the Roots, Lorde to Play New Orleans JazzfestTom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Snoop Dogg, the Alabama Shakes, Pitbull and Elle King are all on the bill as well.
Timothy B. Schmit Announces Spring Tour DatesThe Eagles' bass player will be touring in support of his recent solo album 'Leap of Faith.'
President Donald Trump Calls Madonna 'Disgusting'“Honestly, she’s disgusting," Trump said. "I think she hurt that whole cause. I think what she said was disgraceful to our country.”
Demi Lovato, Little Big Town, John Legend to Pay Tribute to the Bee GeesBarry Gibb of the Bee Gees will perform at the event as well.
Neil Young, Rush, Jackson Browne to Present at Rock HallSomewhere, Chris Squire of Yes is smiling.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

