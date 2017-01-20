Latest Updates

Actress Mary Tyler-Moore Has Passed Away.She was such a big part of TV for many people growing up in America! She's been on a respirator for a week now.
Bad Lip Reading's "Inauguration Day"When politicians keep it real. It was only a matter of time...
Hear the NEW song from Pat Benatar "Shine"New music from Pat Benatar. Listen, buy and support women rights!
She's Only 4-Years Old, But You Can Tell That She Loves Singing With Her Daddy!I'm not sure who's having more fun, daddy or daughter! You have to watch little Ryann sing a Toy Story song with her dad!
When Did David Bowie Find Out That His Disease Was Terminal?It looks like he got the news just three months before he passed. The details are part of a BBC documentary out this weekend.
KissCam Proposal Spoiled by FumbleThis happened at an Atlanta Hawks game on Saturday night...gotta hang on to that ring buddy!

Artists React to Mary Tyler Moore's DeathMoore passed away this afternoon at the age of 80.
Madonna is Not Trying to Adopt More Children from MalawiThe singer denied rumors about her recent trip to the country.
UK's Royal Mail Honors David Bowie with Entire Stamp IssueSix of the stamps will boast featured album covers and four others will feature four of Bowie's famous personas.
Tony Bennett to Introduce Lady Gaga at Super Bowl Halftime ShowGaga's good friend shows up for her once more.
Allman Brothers Band Drummer Butch Trucks Dies at 69Together with Jaimoe, he was part of one of the best drumming teams in the history of rock music.
Long-Awaited Janis Joplin Movie Starring Amy Adams CancelledThe project had been seven years in the making. During that time several actresses were being considered for the role of Joplin, including Renée Zellweger and Reese Witherspoon.

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

