WIN TICKETS TO SEE TRAIN
Don’t miss them when they come to Ak-Chin Pavilion on Tuesday May 16, 2017 with special guests, O.A.R and Natasha Bedingfield for the Play That Song...
Watch James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off Over Queen Frontman Job
Queen are scheduled to tour with the former 'American Idol' contestant this year, so the sing-off had high stakes.
CRUSH BREW FESTIVAL
This February, join 94.5 KOOL FM for Arizona’s Premier Craft Beverage Festival!
Can Anyone Beat Whitney's Performance Of The Star Spangled Banner?
Luke Bryan's performance this year, will be the first time a male has sung it in many years!
Win A Sandals Royal Bahamian Getaway!
Win a 4-Day, 3-Night luxury included vacation for two to any Sandals Resort with round-trip airfare!