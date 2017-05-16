Latest Updates

Can Anyone Beat Whitney Houston's "Big Game" Performance Of The Star Spangled Banner? Luke Bryan's performance this year, will be the first time a male has sung it in many years! There have been some great ones through the years, including Lady Gaga's rendition last year! But, can anyone beat Whitney Houston's performance in 1991?
This Might Be One Of The Best "Big Game" Commercials This Year!It's an ad for Honda that features a lot of celebrity High School photographs...that come to life! Not sure how they do it, but it's really cool!
This Chicken Plays Piano!Now we've seen it all! Watch this patriotic poultry peck out "America the Beautiful" on a keyboard...
Live from Hollywood - with Cecily KnoblerBefore you hit the theaters this weekend take a listen to our Hollywood expert...
Beautiful Time-Lapse Video at the "Boneyard"......where military planes go to retire, and it's located right here in Arizona! This mesmerizing video gives you a mini tour of light jet trainers, massive cargo airplanes, and once-deadly choppers. There's a lot of really cool history here!
This NYC Dessert Shop Serves Raw Cookie DoughA new shop is offering the sweet indulgence of safe-to-eat raw cookie dough. Would you try it?

Music News

Steven Tyler Auctions 265mph Super Car for CharityThe highest bid brought in $800,000 for the philanthropic initiative.
Watch James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off Over Queen Frontman JobQueen are scheduled to tour with the former 'American Idol' contestant this year, so the sing-off had high stakes.
Tom Petty MusiCares Gala Adds Jakob Dylan, Dhani Harrison & MoreThe Head and the Heart and The Lumineers also join the Petty tribute.
Bon Jovi Song Used in Unity Video, Band Approves MessageTheir song 'This House is Not for Sale' soundtracks an important political message.
Bruce Springsteen, Tells Australian Fans He's Embarrassed for Americans"We stand before you embarrassed Americans tonight," Springsteen said. "This was a song from 1965 by The Onions. We are gonna use it to send a letter back home."
John Lennon & Yoko Ono Biopic in the WorksOno is working with producer Michael De Luca to bring the couple's story to the big screen.

Contests

WIN TICKETS FOR THE RENAISSANCE FESTIVALGet Ready for Action and Adventure at the 29th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival!
WIN TICKETS TO SEE TRAINEnter DAILY to win tickets to see Train!
WIN TICKETS TO SEE FOREIGNEREnter DAILY to win Foreigner Tickets!
CRUSH BREW FESTIVALThis February, join 94.5 KOOL FM for Arizona’s Premier Craft Beverage Festival! It’s CRUSHBREW Craft Beverage Festival!
COORS LIGHT BIRDS NEST 2017!Join us at the Coors Light Birds Nest, the popular entertainment venue at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Presented by The Ak-Chin Indian Community. It’s all happening February 1st through 4th, 2017!
CHICAGO & THE DOOBIE BROTHERS!Enter DAILY to win Chicago & Doobie Brothers Tickets!

Listen Live