The Story Behind the "Seinfeld" Theme SongComposer Jonathan Wolff talks about how he came up with it and how it almost didn't make it on the air...
Bruce Springsteen, Solange, Paul McCartney Attend Obamas' Farewell BashKelly Rowland posed for a photo with Usher and Wale while Legend hobnobbed with Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld.
Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham Announce Tour"I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago, that we'd still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later," guitarist Mick Jones says.
Kelly Osbourne Reveals that Ozzy Overdosed while Sharon Battled CancerKelly Osbourne is revealing all in her forthcoming book, fittingly titled There Is No Fucking Secret: Letters From A Badass Bitch.
Mariah Carey Explains NYE Performance Disaster“Listen guys, they foiled me, thus it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the New Year with me,” she said.
David Bowie London Tribute Concert Features Friends, Past Band MembersThe show included performances by past members of his touring band, including, Earl Slick, Adrian Belew, Mike Garson and Gail Ann Dorsey,
U2 Announce Joshua Tree TourThe tour kicks off May 12 in Vancouver, and includes the Bonnaroo festival, their first U.S. festival date.

