Latest Updates

The World Is On Hatch Watch With The Live Eagle Cam!Two bald eagles (Romeo & Juliet) are awaiting the arrival of their two offspring in southwest Florida. One of the eggs has begun to hatch! You can watch too! You know you want to.
Millennials in the WorkplaceThe so-called Millennial generation – those born since 1980 – exhibits a different set of professional values then ...
Here's 44 Very Talented People We've Lost In 2016Everyone is talking about the incredible number of celebrities and notable people who have passed this year, some of whom you may have forgotten about.
Christmas FailsTake a look at these Christmas videos that show how things can take an unexpected wrong turn.
Actress Debbie Reynolds dies one day after her daughter Carrie FisherShe was having trouble breathing earlier today and was taken to the hospital where she passed. He son Todd told Variety that "She wanted to be with Carrie."
You Won't Believe What They're Dropping At Midnight New Year's Eve!Oh sure, there will be balloons falling all over the Valley at midnight to ring in the New Year. The crystal ball will fall in Time's Square. But in Port Clinton, Ohio they're dropping a 600 pound, twenty foot walleye! In Key West, Florida they're lowering two humans. What!?!?!? It's amazing what we will drop to the ground at midnight to celebrate 2017.

Music News

George Michael's Postmortem Determines Cause of Death 'Inconclusive'Further tests will be needed to determine the exact cause of death.
Elton John Pays Tribute to George Michael with 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me'He sang his 1974 hit "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," which he and Michael performed live in 1991 and released as a separate single.
Goodbye 2016 Playlist: David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen and MoreWe bid farewell to some true legends via their greatest songs.
Debbie Reynolds Mourned by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, OthersReynolds, who was best known for her roles in the musicals 'Singin' in the Rain' and 'The Unsinkable Molly Brown,' passed away on Wednesday (Dec. 28) at the age of 84.
Watch Bob Seger, Kings of Leon, Vince Gill Pay Tribute to the EaglesSeger proved why he's still headlining arenas, four decades into his career.
Ice Cube to Launch Retired NBA Players LeagueI thought of this concept as a fan who got sick of seeing his heroes retire and not play anymore," Ice Cube explained.

Contests

Listen Live