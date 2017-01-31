Latest Updates

What's The Craziest Thing Your Parents Did To Save Money?There's a discussion on Reddit with some pretty funny things that parents have actually done, like try to get a kid into the movies for the "12 & under" price while the 19 year-old was standing there smoking! Another says "My dad would build up speed, then turn the engine off and coast down to five miles-per-hour to save gas. He did that while my friends were in the car."
Two Time Masters Champ Bubba Watson Says... I'm Coming To The Phoenix Open!This will be his 11th consecutive Wast Management Phoenix Open appearances and he's always a crowd favorite. As a matter of fact, he loves the party atmosphere and the rowdy 16th!
Rick Astley Talks with Maria & Chad!Rick Astley called into the Maria & Chad show to talk about his upcoming concert in Phoenix (Jan 22nd)
Live from Hollywood - with Cecily KnoblerSplit looks really good...but so does The Founder... What will we see??!? Don't worry, our movie expert Cecily Knobler is here to help. Check out the latest reviews...
Live Cam Of The Snow In Flagstaff This WeekendThe storm rolling through Arizona is bringing rain to the Valley and snow to the high country. If you would like to see the snow from the comfort of your living room in Phoenix, just check out the Live Flagstaff Cam
Cars Owned by Steven Tyler, Justin Bieber & John Lennon Up For Auction At Barrett JacksonSome very special cars will be crossing the auction block at this year's barrett jackson auto auction in Scottsdale.

Listen to John Mellencamp's New Song 'Easy Target'"So black lives matter/ Who we trying to kid? Here's an easy target/ Don't matter, never did/ Crosses burning such a long time ago 400 years and we still don't let it go," he sings.
Madonna: Trump is 'As Low As We Can Go'"We can only go up from here, so what are we going to do? We have two choices, destruction and creation. I chose creation," Madonna said.
Quincy Jones' Michael Jackson Lawsuit Moves ForwardThe music from the film 'This is It' and a reissue of 'Bad' are the subjects of the suit.
Alanis Morissette's Manager Admits to Stealing Nearly $5 MillionSchwartz admitted to stealing nearly $5 million from Morissette between May 2010 and January 2014.
Download Ringo Starr's Latest Peace Song for Free“Time has come for everyone/To lay down all your guns/And let the light of love shine on and on,” Starr sings.
Bruce Springsteen Bids Obama Farewell with White House ConcertSpringsteen, who was awarded by Obama last year with a presidential metal of freedom, was joined by his wife Patti Scialfa.

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

